Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes $97,000 Position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. 15.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SmileDirectClub stock opened at $2.32 on Monday. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $901.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.51 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SDC shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC).

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.