Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $3.33 Million in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 86,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGP. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Macquarie lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.70.

Shares of MGP opened at $38.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a fifty-two week low of $31.81 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 155.56%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.