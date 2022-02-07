Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the second quarter worth about $130,000. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCS opened at $11.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average is $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $12.20.

BCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BCS cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.09) to GBX 245 ($3.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.09) to GBX 235 ($3.16) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.36) to GBX 265 ($3.56) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.60.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

