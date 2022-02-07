Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the second quarter worth about $130,000. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BCS opened at $11.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average is $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $12.20.
Barclays Profile
Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barclays (BCS)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS).
Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.