Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,319 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $61,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCMP. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Gryphon International Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.88.

CMC Materials stock opened at $183.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.34 and a beta of 1.20. CMC Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.19 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is -73.60%.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total value of $5,119,386.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total value of $3,715,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,538 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

