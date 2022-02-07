Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,994 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,515,000 after purchasing an additional 33,347 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $54.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.84 and its 200 day moving average is $63.25. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $77.49.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

