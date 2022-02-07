Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,976 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Pentair by 57.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $59.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.25. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.72%.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

