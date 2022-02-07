Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,234 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,713,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,202,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,059,000 after acquiring an additional 109,566 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Syneos Health by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,347,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,044,000 after buying an additional 567,567 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Syneos Health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,645,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,257,000 after buying an additional 117,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Syneos Health by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,449,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,205,000 after buying an additional 619,006 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.14.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $399,916.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,159 shares of company stock worth $694,768. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health stock opened at $89.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.53 and a 1-year high of $104.18. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.26.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

