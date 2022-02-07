Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Position Increased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of AON by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,979,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of AON by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 79,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,082,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AON by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 176,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,117,000 after buying an additional 9,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,486,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.06.

Shares of AON stock opened at $291.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $209.57 and a 1-year high of $326.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.30 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

