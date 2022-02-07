Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 32,910 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 29.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,910 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 585.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 85.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

Shares of ACC opened at $51.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 394.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $57.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,446.15%.

In related news, Director John T. Rippel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

