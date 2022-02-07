Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,849 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 14.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Amia Capital LLP raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 37.6% in the third quarter. Amia Capital LLP now owns 527,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after purchasing an additional 144,030 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,804,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,594,000 after purchasing an additional 37,360 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7,606.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $49.78 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $56.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of -76.58 and a beta of 1.23.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.