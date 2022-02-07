Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 601,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,139 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allakos were worth $63,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLK. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 25.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,433,000 after purchasing an additional 225,146 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,747,000 after purchasing an additional 130,995 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 106.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 247,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,112,000 after purchasing an additional 127,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Allakos during the second quarter worth $9,254,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Allakos by 17.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 673,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,353,000 after acquiring an additional 97,928 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALLK. Cowen cut Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Allakos from $230.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America cut Allakos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.44.

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $6.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.98. Allakos Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

Allakos Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

