Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,836,000 after acquiring an additional 83,561 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 352,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,336,000 after acquiring an additional 18,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Getty Realty stock opened at $28.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $34.21. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GTY shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Getty Realty Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

