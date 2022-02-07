Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Given New $123.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $123.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Reinsurance Group of America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.80.

NYSE:RGA opened at $111.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $134.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

In related news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 367.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

