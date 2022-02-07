Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 90,295 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $62,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 142.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 135.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 20.0% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arvinas alerts:

In related news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $1,373,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 372,640 shares of company stock valued at $26,724,967. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARVN. SVB Leerink began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.79.

Arvinas stock opened at $69.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.21 and a 200-day moving average of $82.67. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $108.46. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.98.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.