Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 19,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Greenlane by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,278 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Greenlane by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 701,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 86,665 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Greenlane by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 373,013 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Greenlane by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 39,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenlane by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 119,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 57,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNLN stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $8.73.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.31 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.01.

In related news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $38,582.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $160,887.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,763 shares of company stock worth $514,268 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

