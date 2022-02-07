Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 17,708 Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,214,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,250,000 after acquiring an additional 57,354 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,913.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,523,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,356 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 93.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,639,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,568 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 16.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,669,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after acquiring an additional 237,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 5.6% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,282,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after acquiring an additional 67,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAND opened at $5.87 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.37.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAND shares. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

