Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $114,000 in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Broad Run Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at $23,363,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at $22,544,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at $17,408,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 13.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 77,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at $7,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASTS opened at $5.72 on Monday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $25.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.10. The business had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

AST SpaceMobile Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS).

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.