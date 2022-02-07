147,113 Shares in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 147,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 763.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 15,848 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 148.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 35.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRBP. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corbus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.08.

CRBP stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.82. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.81 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.39% and a negative net margin of 2,856.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

