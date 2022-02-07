Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Holdings Increased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 242,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPK opened at $18.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.60. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $21.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPK. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.66.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

