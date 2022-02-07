American Century Companies Inc. Invests $705,000 in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 25.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,696,000 after acquiring an additional 43,707 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 63.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 95.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 18.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 16.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $61.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.82. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.34 and a twelve month high of $138.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 million. Analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

