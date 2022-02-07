American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on COO. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.91.

NYSE COO opened at $388.66 on Monday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.05 and a 12 month high of $463.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $401.37 and a 200-day moving average of $415.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

