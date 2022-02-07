Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $78.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 2.95. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CZR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.19.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $119,241.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.