American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,750,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $357,641,000 after acquiring an additional 77,637 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Medifast by 126.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,506,000 after buying an additional 70,184 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Medifast by 102.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 110,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,782,000 after buying an additional 56,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Medifast by 95.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,293,000 after buying an additional 47,057 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $188.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.43. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.06 and a 1 year high of $336.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.80 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 87.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.58%.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

