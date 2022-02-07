American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 13,588 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,588 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,407,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,467,000 after buying an additional 50,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,108,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,301,000 after purchasing an additional 129,073 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,796,000 after purchasing an additional 18,463 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 687,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after purchasing an additional 88,249 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 22,218 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $29.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $670.73 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.42. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.03 and a 52 week high of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.88 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

