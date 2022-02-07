Barclays PLC Purchases 36,357 Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,357 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 1,042.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 16.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

MVIS opened at $3.14 on Monday. MicroVision, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.29 million, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 3.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.23.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MVIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other MicroVision news, Director Simon Biddiscombe sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $206,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

