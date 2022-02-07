Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CEO Patrick Brickley Sells 6,625 Shares

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Patrick Brickley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Patrick Brickley sold 311 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $44,432.57.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $51.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.75. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.10 and a 1 year high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $96.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.31 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

EVBG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Everbridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.27.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Everbridge by 71.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 2,757.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 59.8% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

