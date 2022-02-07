Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 40,000 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CDMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

CDMO stock opened at $19.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.01 and a beta of 2.44. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.40.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 13.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 3,214 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $69,358.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $94,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,875 shares of company stock worth $1,595,281. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.