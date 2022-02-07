$6.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will post sales of $6.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.96 billion. Cummins posted sales of $6.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year sales of $25.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.26 billion to $26.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $27.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.83 billion to $27.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.50.

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 500.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 47.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 22,473.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CMI opened at $228.60 on Monday. Cummins has a twelve month low of $203.38 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cummins declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

