Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 29,162 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,162 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGS. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 350.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter worth $157,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter worth $173,000. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 13.2% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PlayAGS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

Shares of PlayAGS stock opened at $7.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05. PlayAGS Inc has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 63.88% and a negative net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $67.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

