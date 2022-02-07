Credit Suisse AG Has $8.76 Million Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 159,620 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $8,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,493,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 94.6% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,822,000 after purchasing an additional 642,432 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,661,000 after purchasing an additional 486,668 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 334.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,279,000 after purchasing an additional 434,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1,005.5% in the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 334,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after purchasing an additional 304,639 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $37.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.66. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.30 and a 1 year high of $53.16.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

