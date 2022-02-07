Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,055 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in ONE Group Hospitality were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 334.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,166,000 after purchasing an additional 52,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS opened at $12.28 on Monday. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $394.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.00.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $71.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Group Hospitality has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

In other ONE Group Hospitality news, CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 25,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $422,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christi Hing sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $33,738.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

