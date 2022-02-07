Credit Suisse AG Has $8.89 Million Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,461 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $8,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $724,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 27.4% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 16,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $9,123,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 6.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $26.29 on Monday. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $30.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average of $25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.70 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 38.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.59%.

In related news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $76,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,994. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

