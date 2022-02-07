The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $8,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter worth $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $882,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,150. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $202.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $105.42 and a 12-month high of $204.64.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 20.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.00%.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

