Credit Suisse AG Has $8.53 Million Holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,120 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Certara were worth $8,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Certara by 1,506.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,653,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,865,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Certara by 18.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,732,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,763,000 after purchasing an additional 904,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Certara by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,635,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,998,000 after purchasing an additional 218,809 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Certara by 8.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,282,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,006,000 after purchasing an additional 259,100 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Certara by 2.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,379,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,751,000 after purchasing an additional 60,550 shares during the period. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Certara alerts:

In related news, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $1,330,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,117,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $241,419,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,378,413 shares of company stock worth $278,937,750. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CERT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Certara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

CERT stock opened at $25.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -61.55 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.52. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT).

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.