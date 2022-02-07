The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $8.46 Million Stock Holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,530 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp were worth $8,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 143.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 57,258 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $323,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $31.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.46. The firm has a market cap of $410.40 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $33.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.