The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $8.33 Million Holdings in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 458,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of SB Financial Group worth $8,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SB Financial Group by 46.6% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 152,729 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 427,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. 44.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

SBFG stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $20.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $146.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.18.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.67 million for the quarter. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 25.17%. On average, research analysts expect that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.88%.

SB Financial Group Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG).

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.