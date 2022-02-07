Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 43,581 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 14.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 260,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 43,581 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $7,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 28,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMB opened at $30.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.85.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

