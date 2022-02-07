Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 3,291 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,959 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Best Buy by 345.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 598.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 531 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY opened at $96.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.90. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.93 and a 52 week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

