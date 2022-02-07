Insider Buying: HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Robert Robitaille purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 595,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$253,212.88.

HPQ opened at C$0.42 on Monday. HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$140.26 million and a P/E ratio of -70.00.

Get HPQ-Silicon Resources alerts:

About HPQ-Silicon Resources

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of quartz properties in Canada. It is involved in the exploration and production of silicon metals and porous silicon wafers. It holds a 100% interests in the Roncevaux property includes 27 claims covering an area of 1,895.76 hectares located in the Matapedia region of GaspÃ©; and Martinville property, which consists of 4 claims covering an area of 2.42 square kilometers located to the east of Montreal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HPQ-Silicon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPQ-Silicon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.