Insider Buying: HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Robert Robitaille purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 595,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$253,212.88.
HPQ opened at C$0.42 on Monday. HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$140.26 million and a P/E ratio of -70.00.
About HPQ-Silicon Resources
