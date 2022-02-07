Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,531 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $6,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CUBE. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 84.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter worth about $64,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.88.

Shares of CUBE opened at $51.16 on Monday. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $57.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. CubeSmart’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

