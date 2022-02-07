Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $6,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGNX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 1,558.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 4,796.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 42.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 141.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $53,932.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $2,120,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $26.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.43. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on REGENXBIO from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

