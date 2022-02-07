Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $8,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,461,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,866 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,394,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,874,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 8,152.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,178 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 20.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,107,000 after purchasing an additional 148,976 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $149.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.36. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.49 and a 52 week high of $187.35.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,929 shares of company stock worth $3,480,276. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WING. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.28.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

