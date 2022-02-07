Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 79.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in Gentherm by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 9,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gentherm by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Gentherm by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

THRM opened at $89.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.54. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $63.58 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

