Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,457,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,915 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $72,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DNMR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 93.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNMR opened at $4.08 on Monday. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $409.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.53.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 102.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $306,100. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Danimer Scientific Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

