US Bancorp DE Has $167,000 Holdings in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Diversey were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSEY. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversey in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,068,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Diversey in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,031,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 596.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,672,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,958,000 after buying an additional 1,432,373 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 82.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,473,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,641,000 after buying an additional 667,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 263.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after buying an additional 565,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Diversey alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on DSEY shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Diversey from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Diversey from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

NASDAQ DSEY opened at $10.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.65. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $18.61.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Diversey had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.76 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.