Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,796 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 53,297 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $16,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 436.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $89.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.53. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.50 and a twelve month high of $116.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $3,156,888.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 89,123 shares of company stock worth $9,460,625 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

