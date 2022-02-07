American Century Companies Inc. Grows Holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SID opened at $4.96 on Monday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2433 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is 17.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SID shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

