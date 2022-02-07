ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ironSource were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,956,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,066,000. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,960,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,525,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Get ironSource alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IS shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of ironSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

ironSource stock opened at $6.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.35. ironSource Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $13.14.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $140.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS).

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.