US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 1,388.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $405,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $205.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.92. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $174.07 and a one year high of $220.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.776 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%.

