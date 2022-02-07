33,071 Shares in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 191,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 6,646.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 73,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the third quarter worth $756,000. Institutional investors own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE:LND opened at $5.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.09.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.84 million for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 23.56%.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton and Other. The Real Estate segment presents the P&L from operations carried out in the Company’s subsidiaries.

